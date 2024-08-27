NC, Cong alliance thrives on ‘divisive politics’: Saini

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has described the alliance of the National Conference and Congress in Jammu and Kashmir as the “divisive thinking of



divisive parties”.

During a press conference in Rohtak, the CM targeted the Congress, saying their plans to promote terrorism and separatism will not be allowed to succeed. He said the NC’s promise of re-implementation of the Article 370 in its manifesto in Jammu and Kashmir and the Congress’ support on this issue is both against the national interest. He questioned Congress’ intention behind it and, asked why it is supporting the NC on this issue.

Saini said that the NC has discriminated against the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Congress has been following a discriminatory policy in Haryana, too. Their thinking is a threat to the security and unity of the state. Today, the whole country wants to know whether Congress supports the Article 370 by standing with a likeminded party,” he said.

He said that former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala should answer this question.

“The people of Haryana will never tolerate the divisive policies of the Congress,” he said. “Hooda sahab should answer because he keeps saying that there has been no development in the state.” Agencies