NC chief Farooq urges for return to dialogue, diplomacy amid Iran conflict

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah expressed concern on Monday over the escalation of violence in West Asia and urged all parties concerned to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister expressed deep concern over the rapidly-escalating war in West Asia, triggered by Israel-US joint strikes on Iran, and the subsequent assassination of the Islamic country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a statement issued by the NC.

Abdullah described the attacks as tragic and a destabilising development with serious implications for peace, stability and the security of millions across the region and the wider world.

He emphasised that such violence deepens mistrust and suffering, particularly for the people of the Global South who already face its worst humanitarian and economic consequences.

Urging for a return to dialogue and diplomacy, the former Union minister appealed to all countries, especially the peace-loving ones and the members of the United Nations, to come together to de-escalate tensions and uphold international law, justice and human dignity.

He said war only begets further conflict and that sustainable peace in West Asia can only be achieved through respectful negotiations, mutual understanding and the protection of civilian lives.

Abdullah urged governments worldwide to support efforts towards an inclusive peace process that respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries like Iran, addresses the legitimate concerns of people across the Middle East and rejects actions that fuel division and instability in the region.

Meanwhile, the NC passed a resolution extending condolences and sympathies to Iran on Khamenei’s “martyrdom”, a party spokesperson said. NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar led party functionaries in offering tributes to Iran’s supreme leader.