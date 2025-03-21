NBT’s Patna Book Festival set to begin today

Patna: Book lovers in Bihar are in for a treat as the capital city will witness leading publishers from across the country showcasing their prized and latest collections at Patna Book Festival 2025 scheduled at Gandhi Maidan from March 21 to 27.

“This time we shall have around 300 stalls in the book fair,” Yuvraj Malik, Director, NBT, said, addressing a press conference in Patna on Thursday.

Nalanda Samvad, a platform for ideas, insight and inspiration (to be held on March 23), workshops and fun sessions for children, and cultural activities scheduled daily are the added attractions at the Festival.

The Children’s Corner at the Festival will be buzzing with fun activities, workshops, and sessions tailored specially for kids, focused on skills and art forms like puppetry, storytelling, poetry, theatre, and art. Some highlights include a hands-on workshop on Madhubani - the traditional art from Bihar, a Young Poet’s session, and an art contest with themes centred on Bihar Diwas celebrations on March 22. In continuation of Bihar Diwas celebrations, Patna Book Festival 2025 will host the Nalanda Samvad event on Sunday, March 23.

Vinod Anupam, National Award-winning film critic; Balendu Sharma Dadhich, senior technology professional at Microsoft, author, and speaker; Shyam Sharma, Padma Shri awardee, eminent painter, artist, author and poet; Prof. Imtiaz Ahmad, eminent historian and Former Director, Khuda Baksh Oriental Library, Patna, and Dr. Elora Tribedy, Faculty, School of Historical Studies, Nalanda University are among the lineup of distinguished speakers set to grace Nalanda Samvad.