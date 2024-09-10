NBMC takes action against alleged threat culture and corruption against 12 persons

Siliguri: In a response to mounting allegations of corruption and a culture of threats within North Bengal Medical College (NBMC), the college council has announced decisive measures against several individuals following a comprehensive inquiry.



The inquiry committee, formed in the wake of student protests, has taken action against 12 people, including Group-A staff, house staff, students and interns including Dr Sandeep Sengupta, the Dean who had resigned amidst the controversy.

Dr Indrajit Saha, the principal of NBMC and a member of the inquiry committee, stated: “Following the allegations raised by the students, the college council constituted an inquiry committee that conducted a thorough investigation and gathered witness testimonies. The committee’s findings confirmed the validity of the threat culture allegations, prompting us to take appropriate actions. We will forward our report to higher authorities for further consideration.”

The probe was triggered by a student protest on September 4, during which the college’s principal and dean were gheraoed. The protesters accused the students’ union, the dean, and the principal of running a system rife with threats and corruption, particularly concerning examinations and appointments of house staff.

The inquiry committee presented the report on Monday wherein it was mentioned that three Group A staff members, including Dr. Sandeep Sengupta, Sudipta Shill, former Assistant Dean who also resigned and Nilabjo Ghosh (RMO, Dept of Neuromedicine), have been instructed to take forced leave. The report will also be sent to the Medical Education Unit (MEU) for further steps.