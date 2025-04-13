NBCC sells 1,185 units for Rs 1,504.69 cr in Greater Noida

New Delhi: State-owned NBCC Ltd has sold 1,185 units for Rs 1,504.69 crore through e-auction in Greater Noida.

In a statement, the company said it has "successfully e-auctioned 1,185 residential units at Aspire Dream Valley, Greater Noida (W), garnering a total sale value of Rs 1504.69 crore."

The high-stakes auction witnessed an overwhelming response, with bids significantly exceeding the reserve price. The fund shall mitigate the fund requirement of ongoing projects, including bank loan payment, the company said.

This sale will be instrumental in completion of the stalled Amrapali Projects and fulfil the dreams of owning their homes by many home buyers.