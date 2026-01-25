‘Nayab Saini moving forward strongly as CM’

CHANDIGARH: The journey from an ordinary executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party to the Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, who has proven his mettle in every role till now, has a unique identity as the Chief Minister of Haryana. As this common man, now Chief Minister enters the 56th year of his life, work his vast experience he has not only contributed in state politics but in national politics as well. Born in small village of Naraingarh, this protagonist of Haryana government played an instrumental role in the Bihar and Delhi elections and now his popularity is reaching heights in Punjab. Saini, is helps everyone who comes at his doorstep despite being the Chief Minister and is making place in everyone’s heart with his Haryanvi style. Today is the birthday of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

If we look at Nayab Singh Saini’s journey to Chief Minister, his family’s roots are in the village of Kurukshetra. Born on 25 January 1970. He learnt his first lessons of politics in BJP and completed his studies as a computer operator in Rajneevtak Pathshala in Ambala. He was then appointed the General Secretary of Kisan Morcha. Saini also participated in the campaign. Later, he joined BJP in Ambala. After this, he also contested the 2009 Assembly elections from Naraingarh constituency. He lost the first election but continued his activities. Subsequently, he won the next election in 2014 and contested from Naraingarh constituency and won by more than 24,000 votes. When they won, BJP also formed the government with a clear majority. As soon as he became MLA for the first time, he was appointed as Minister of State. Despite this, he remained connected to the offices of the party organisation and closely monitored the organisation. He always remained connected with the state and national leadership. After this, his tenure as Minister of State was not even completed. Saini was handed over the BJP’s 2019 ticket from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha. His tenure as an MP was brilliant which is why the BJP high command appreciated his work and he became the president. With the support of the BJP high command and MLAs, he was appointed the Chief Minister of Haryana.