‘Naxals frustrated as operations against them gaining strength’

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday asserted that Naxals were frustrated as security forces’ operations against the red rebels were gaining strength in the state.

Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of a CRPF jawan who lost his life in an IED blast in West Singhbhum district on the previous day.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held in honour of the slain jawan at CRPF’s 133 battalion headquarters in Ranchi.

Speaking to reporters, Soren said: “The jawan’s sacrifice will not go in vain. The Naxals are frustrated as operations against them are gaining strength... the operations will continue.”

Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal of CRPF’s 193 battalion, and another jawan, Partha Pratim Dey, were injured in an IED blast near Vangram Marangponga forest in Chotanagra police station area in West Singhbhum district during an anti-Naxal operation on Saturday, police said.

They were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. SI Mandal later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a private hospital in the state capital.