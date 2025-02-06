Naxalites kill man on suspicion of being police informer in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: A 30-year-old man was hacked to death by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on the suspicion of being a police informer, an official said on Wednesday.

A group of unidentified Naxalites abducted Hadma Emla from his house in village Kakadi under Aranpur police station area on Tuesday night and took him to the adjoining forest, a police official

said here.

As per the preliminary probe, the assailants accused him of being a police informer before slitting his throat and dumping the body near the village, the official said.

After being alerted about the incident on Wednesday morning, a police team reached the village and sent the body for autopsy.

Security forces immediately launched a search operation in the area to trace the assailants, the official added.

The incident comes close on the heels of the murder of two men, one of them a former Naxalite, in neighbouring Bijapur district two days ago. The two were killed by Naxalites, as per the police.