Naxalites hang two villagers to death in Chhatisgarh for being ‘police informers’

Bijapur: Naxalites hanged two men to death in a remote village in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, accusing them of being police informers,

the police said.

The police have received information about the incident and details about it are being collected, a senior

police official said.

“As per the preliminary information, naxalites had abducted three villagers, including a school student, from Jappemarka village under Mirtur police station limits on Tuesday,” he said.

“The Naxalites later hanged two of them to death from a tree by holding a ‘jan adalat’ (kangaroo court), but released the school student,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Madvi Suja and Podiam Kosa, he said.

Maoists’ Bhairamgarh area committee has claimed responsibility for the murder. It also claimed that the duo were acting as police informers, he said.

Soon after being alerted about the incident on Thursday, a police team was sent to the spot and further details about the incident are being collected, he said.

Meanwhile, four Naxalites, involved in several incidents of violence and carrying a collective reward of Rs 12 lakh on their heads, surrendered before security forces in Kanker district today.

The cadres, including two women, turned themselves in before senior police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel while stating they were disappointed by the atrocities committed by Maoists and disapproved of the “inhuman” and “hollow” Maoist ideology, an official said.

They were also impressed by the state government’s Naxalite elimination policy and welfare schemes, he said.

Among the four, Sitaay Korram alias Surjanna was the Kuemari local organisation squad (LOS) commander under the North Bastar division of Naxalites and carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on her head, the official said. Surjanna joined the Naxal outfit in 2007. She was involved in several incidents of violence between 2007 and 2024, including the 2010 attack in Narayanpur district.