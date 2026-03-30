Naxalite carrying Rs 5L bounty gunned down in Chhattisgarh

Sukma: A Naxalite carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday, two days before the March 31 deadline set by the Centre to eliminate Left Wing Extremism from the country, police said.

The gunfight occurred on a forested hill under the Polampalli police station area, where a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of the state police, was out on an anti-Naxal operation based on inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said.

Once the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite, along with a weapon, was recovered from the spot, he said. The deceased, Muchaki Kailash, was the section commander of platoon no. 31 of Maoists and carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, the official said.