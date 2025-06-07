Naxalism waning, discussed 2 irrigation projects with PM for Bastar’s growth: CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Saturday that he discussed two proposed irrigation projects in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi and sought the Centre’s nod for them.

Sai, who returned to Raipur in the morning, said the PM assured that he would consider the two projects – Bodhghat and Indravati-Mahanadi interlinking work. Crucial for the development of the Bastar region, where Naxalites are retreating, they have been proposed for implementation as national projects, he said.

“I met PM Modi ji in Delhi on Friday and shared with him the changing face of the state. I also discussed the two projects with him,” he told reporters here.

Sai later said in a statement that he informed the PM that the approval of these projects is important for the overall development of the Bastar division.

“I told the PM that the Bastar division had been struggling with the Maoist menace for a long time, and therefore, not much work was done there to enhance irrigation capacity. Of the total sown area of 8.15 lakh hectares in the region, irrigation facilities have been developed only in 1.36 lakh hectares,” the CM said.