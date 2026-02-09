Naxalism to be eliminated before March 31, 2026, says Amit Shah

RAIPUR: Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday chaired a high-level security review meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Raipur and expressed confidence that Naxalism would be completely eliminated from the country before March 31, 2026.



He also reviewed the progress of key development projects in Chhattisgarh.

The meetings were attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary, and the Directors General of the CRPF, NIA, BSF and ITBP.

Home Secretaries and Directors General of Police from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha and Maharashtra were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Amit Shah said that the combined security-centric strategy of the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government, supported by infrastructure development, targeted action against the Naxal financial network, and an effective surrender policy, has delivered encouraging results. He said coordinated operations and sustained pressure have pushed Naxalism to the brink of collapse.

The home minister said that Chhattisgarh, which was earlier known as a Naxal stronghold, has now become a beacon of development in the double-engine government regime headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the youth of the state are making progress in sports, forensic science, and technical education, while also maintaining their cultural heritage.

Amit Shah said that the government is not leaving any stone unturned in its efforts to eliminate Naxalism, which has held generations of people in the grip of poverty and illiteracy.

He said that in the ongoing operations, it is essential that the forces remain focused and coordinated, adding that the remaining Naxalites should not be allowed to escape to other states.