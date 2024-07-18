Naxalism issue will be resolved in 3 years: Chhattisgarh Dy CM

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Thursday said the Naxalism issue will be resolved within three years in the resource-rich state. Addressing an event here, Sharma said the Vishnu Deo Sai-led BJP government will also implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. He said the state government favours dialogue with Naxalites and aims to bring them into the mainstream. "I believe the Naxalism issue will be resolved in three years. You will be able to sit peacefully on the banks of the Indravati in three years time. This is possible due to the strong leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai," Sharma said.

On Wednesday night, two personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) were killed and four others injured after Naxalites denoted an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Sharma said Naxalism cannot be ended with gun power. "We are working on several aspects and taking a comprehensive approach. We are ready for unconditional talks with Naxalites. There should be dialogue. We can even talk on the phone or via video call. I have even issued Google forms for feedback," he added. Sharma further said the state government will completely "eradicate" the foreign powers intervening in the state's internal affairs.