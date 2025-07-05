Naxalism confined to just five to six districts: Defence Min Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday declared that Naxalism is now confined to just five to six districts in the country and even in such places, it will not continue for a long time.

The Naxal hubs have been transformed into educational hubs. The area known as Red Corridor is now rapidly changing into a growth corridor, he said, speaking at the 128th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju organised by Kshatriya Seva Samiti (TG & AP) and Union Ministry of Culture.

Singh said the government has taken a decision that by March 31 next year, the entire country would be naxal-free.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he emphasised that only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan was targeted, avoiding civil or military establishments, and adhering to ethical principles.

He lauded Sitarama Raju, the legendary freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh, as an embodiment of courage, duty and ‘karma’. Similarily, the country’s brave soldiers demonstrated courage, duty and ‘karma’ in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, he said.

Quoting from Ramayan, he said, during ‘Lanka Dahan’, Lord Hanuman hit only those who hit him. Similarly, the country demonstrated courage during Operation Sindoor and targeted only terror structures in Pakistan and not civilian or military establishments, he said. “I would also like to say, if any such mischief (Pahalgam terror attack) takes place in future, we will give befitting to reply to terrorism with the same strength,” he said.

The life of Sitarama Raju, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, is also an example of social unity, he said.

Singh said new technology, infrastructure development and digital revolution are very much needed for development in the context of a ‘New India’, but it is the “cultural soul” which can keep the

country united.

He affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is working to realise the vision of Sitarama Raju on tribal development through various

central initiatives.

The tenet of ‘Viksit Bharat’, he explained, involves taking pride in its cultural heritage, while upholding constitutional values and being inspired by the dreams of the youth.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and G Kishan Reddy hailed Sitarama Raju’s legacy, calling him an enduring inspiration. Singh urged his story be shared widely.