Naxalism benefits nobody, only peace can pave way for development: Amit Shah

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Naxalism does not benefit anyone - neither those who take up arms nor the security personnel, and asserted that only peace can pave the way for development.

Reiterating the Narendra Modi government's resolve to end Naxalism by March 31, 2026, he said the Centre has decided to transform Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, comprising seven districts, the most developed tribal region in the country in the next five years.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Bastar Olympic 2025 sport event at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of state's Bastar district, Shah said Naxalism was like a "poisonous snake" that stalled the development in the region, and a "new chapter of development" will begin once the menace ends.

He appealed to those who are still associated with outlawed CPI (Maoists) to lay down arms and join the mainstream of society.

The government has decided to end "red terror" across the country before March 31, 2026, and the goal is now within reach, the Union minister said.

"I came here to participate in Bastar Olympic 2024, again in 2025, and I promise I will come in 2026 as well. When I arrive for the Bastar Olympic in 2026, Naxalism will have been wiped out from Chhattisgarh and the entire country," he said.

Shah said the seven districts of the Bastar division- Kanker, Kondagaon, Bastar, Sukma, Bijapur, Narayanpur and Dantewada - will be developed into the country's most advanced tribal districts by December 2030.

The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state are committed to ensuring housing, electricity, toilets, tap water, LPG connections, five kg of free foodgrains and free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for every household in these districts, he said.

The Bastar division will be the most developed tribal region in the country, Shah said, adding that every village will be connected by roads, have electricity, banking facilities within a five-km radius and a strong network of primary and community health centres.

"Naxalism acted like a poisonous snake blocking development in this region. With its end, a new chapter of development will begin," he said.

"Naxalim will be eliminated by March 31, 2026, but I want to appeal to those still associated with it to lay down arms and join the mainstream for the welfare of their family and society.

"Naxalism benefits no one - not those who take up weapons, not tribals and not security personnel. Only peace can pave the way for development," he said, calling on misguided youth to take advantage of the rehabilitation policy and lead a dignified life.

Highlighting the changing face of Bastar, Shah said fear has been replaced by hope, schools bell now ring where gunfire once echoed, and roads, railways and highways are being built where development was once a distant dream.

Slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" have replaced slogans of 'Lal Salaam', marking a major transformation, he added.

"We are all committed to a developed Bastar. In this campaign that has been launched, the Chhattisgarh government and the Centre did not set the goal of merely engaging in encounters with armed cadres and killing them. More than 2,000 Naxalites have surrendered (in the last two years)," he said.

"I want to tell you today that the leaders of tribal communities have made a huge contribution (in the surrender). Their guidance has given courage and strength to the Naxalite youth to lay down weapons, and the state government has also stepped forward. Today, I appeal to all the leaders of the community to work towards bringing those who are still carrying weapons back into the mainstream by explaining things to them," he said.

Referring to the Bastar Olympic, Shah said more than 700 surrendered Naxal youths participated in the sports event as a powerful symbol of choosing unity over division and development over destruction.

He added that officials from the Sports Authority of India are present in the event to identify talent and nurture players from Bastar for future national and international events, including the Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.

"Bastar is changing, and when the Olympics are held again in 2026, they will be organised in a terror-free Bastar," Shah said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, state Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma and others were present.