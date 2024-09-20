Naxal victims meet Amit Shah, demands justice and rehabilitation

New Delhi: A delegation of over 70 victims affected by the Naxal violence from Bastar region of Chhattisgarh today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi.



These people affected by Naxal violence shared their ordeal and demanded justice and rehabilitation.

The delegation was led by ‘Bastar Shanti Samiti’, which is working for peace and development in Naxal-affected areas in the state. Many of these people have lost their family members at the hands of Naxalites, some have lost their limbs, and some have become completely disabled.

The main objective of this meeting was to bring the suffering of the people affected by Naxal violence to the national level.

Many victims narrated their ordeal, telling how Naxal violence completely changed their lives.

Many shared poignant tales of losing loved ones or suffering life-altering injuries.

The home minister listened carefully, promising that the government would prioritise security and development in Naxal-affected areas to promote lasting peace and facilitate rehabilitation.

The delegation included individuals who lost family members, suffered severe injuries, or became disabled as a result of the violence.

During the meeting, Home Minister Shah expressed deep sympathy and sensitivity while listening to their heart-touching stories.

Praising the victims for their courage, the Home Minister said, “Your struggle and perseverance is an inspiration for the entire country. The difficulties you have faced are an example not only against Naxal violence, but also against injustice and atrocities.”

He also assured that the government will provide all possible assistance to them and take concrete steps to root out Naxalism.

Naxal victims have expressed their gratitude towards the Chhattisgarh government and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai for their efforts in prioritising development and security in Naxal-affected areas.

The victims noted that these initiatives empowered them to voice their

struggles in Delhi, feeling encouraged by the government’s focus on

rehabilitation and social development.