Naxal victims from Bastar share their grievances with President, mentions CM Sai's sensitive efforts

New Delhi: It was a hopeful day for the Naxal-affected victims from Bastar as a delegation of 70 individuals from Chhattisgarh visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the initiative of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Their faces bore the marks of years of suffering, but their eyes reflected a spark of hope when they met President Droupadi Murmu.

The objective was to present the issues faced by those impacted by Naxal violence to the President of the country and to appeal for measures to free Bastar from Naxal terror. During the meeting, the victims shared harrowing accounts of how Maoist attacks have devastated their lives.

Suffering of the Bastar Residents

The delegation informed the President that for the past four decades, the people of Bastar have been enduring the brunt of Naxal terror. Thousands have lost their lives, and hundreds have been left disabled due to these attacks. Landmines and bomb blasts have not only caused physical harm but have also left them mentally shattered.

Representatives described how Naxals have destroyed their homes, lands, and culture. Over 8,000 people have fallen victim to Naxal violence in the last 25 years.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's Sensitive Initiative

The delegation highlighted the positive changes brought under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who has initiated significant steps toward restoring peace and development in Bastar. Under his guidance, effective measures are being taken not only for the elimination of Naxalism but also to provide basic necessities like education, healthcare, and employment. His initiatives have instilled new hope among the residents.

Appeal for Peace and Reconstruction

Leaders of the Bastar Peace Committee, Mangau Ram Kawade and Jairam Das, urged the President to take decisive steps to restore peace in the region. They noted that Bastar was once known for its natural beauty and peaceful life, but Naxal terror has devastated this paradise. They appealed for special efforts to free Bastar from this violence so that peace and normalcy could return.

President Droupadi Murmu listened attentively to the victims' grievances and assured them that the government would take all possible measures for peace and development in Bastar. She emphasized the government’s commitment to a better future for the people of Bastar and promised that relief would come soon.