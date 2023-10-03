Naxal incidents down by 52% in Chhattisgarh in last 5 years: Govt

RAIPUR: The incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) have declined by 52 per cent in Chhattisgarh in the last five years and 589 villages have been freed from clutches of the menace, the state government said on Monday.



The Chhattisgarh government’s statement came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, one of the seven districts in the Naxal-affected Bastar division.

The release said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been working with the idea of ‘Gadhbo Nava Chhattisgarh’ (creating a new Chhattisgarh) and marching ahead with a three-pronged strategy of trust, security and development.

The basic policing of the state has succeeded in winning the public’s trust and the state government’s zero tolerance policy has resulted in curbing incidents of crime, it said.

There has been a 52 per cent decline in incidents of Naxal violence from 2018 to 2022, the release said.

As many as 314 schools which were shut for one-and-a-half decades due to Naxal violence have been reopened with the CM’s initiative. Besides, 589 villages and

more than 5.74 lakh people have been freed from the clutches of Naxal violence during this period, the statement said.

In Chhattisgarh, there has been a noteworthy 40% decrease in crimes against women from 2019 to the present, compared to the period between 2015 and 2018, as reported.

As part of proactive measures to combat crimes against women, separate women’s police stations have been established in four districts of the state. Additionally, special women’s units are actively operating in 455 police stations and posts across Chhattisgarh, according to the official statement.

Furthermore, the state government has taken a resolute step by enacting the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act-2022, which comprehensively prohibits all forms of gambling, including online gambling, as detailed in the official release.

Notably, Chhattisgarh distinguishes itself as the sole state in the country that is actively refunding money to individuals who have fallen victim to fraudulent chit fund companies, as asserted. Naxalites have also been a problem for governments for decades as some regions in states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Bihar have remained affected due to their cowardly acts.