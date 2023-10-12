Nawab Malik’s interim bail extended by 3 months

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended by three months the interim bail of former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case.



Malik had moved the top court against the Bombay High Court’s July 13 order denying him bail on medical grounds in the case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Dipankar Datta noted that Malik is suffering from kidney ailment and his condition has not improved since August 11 when he was granted interim bail for two months.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju did not oppose the extension of interim bail.

The ED had arrested Malik in February 2022 in the case allegedly linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his associates.

The high court had said it will hear his plea seeking bail on merit after two weeks.