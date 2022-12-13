Nawab Malik moves Bombay HC for bail

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has moved the Bombay High Court seeking bail in a money laundering case linked to a land deal in which fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides were involved.



Malik's plea, filed through advocates Taraq Sayed and Kushal Mor, was on Monday mentioned before a single bench of Justice M S Karnik.

The HC posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old politician approached the High Court after a special court here rejected his bail plea on November 30.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, in February this year.

He is in judicial custody and currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.