‘Navya Ayodhya’ vision: ‘Paying Guest Scheme’ transforms hospitality & employment landscape

Lucknow: In a remarkable stride towards realising the ‘Navya Ayodhya’ vision, the Yogi government’s ‘Paying Guest Scheme’ is forging ahead, proving to be a game-changer for visitors and locals alike.



The initiative, orchestrated by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, not only enhances individual incomes but also opens a gateway to fresh employment prospects. With 600 applications received and 464 individuals already issued certificates, the scheme is making tangible progress.

Beyond its economic impact, the scheme seeks to tantalise the taste buds of saints and guests from India and abroad by introducing them to the rich flavors of Awadh’s cuisine.

During the International Millets Year celebrations, particular emphasis is placed on serving millet-based dishes at these homestays, enhancing the culinary experience for all.

Far beyond offering comfortable stays for travelers and tourists, the ‘Paying Guest Scheme’ is catalysing extensive employment opportunities in Ayodhya, aligning with the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth in the region.

The Yogi government’s vision extends beyond regional boundaries, aiming to give Awadh cuisine a distinct identity globally.

The introduction of the ‘Awadh Thali’ featuring delicacies like Matar ka Nimona, Rice, Fara, Moong, Besan, Masoor dal, and more is set to showcase local grains to a worldwide audience. The menu also prioritises dishes made from millets such as Bajra, Jowar, Kodo, Ragi, ensuring visitors have a diverse and authentic culinary experience.

To be part of this innovative scheme, applicants must provide ownership documents, approved maps, character certificates, Aadhar card, PAN card, electricity bill copies, along with photographs of the house and room.

The booking process is streamlined through the “Holy Ayodhya” app developed by the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), providing users with details about the homestays, available facilities, personal customisation options, and rental details.

These Paying Guest-based homestays not only create a new avenue for employment but also contribute to the economic empowerment of the locals in Ayodhya and its surrounding areas.