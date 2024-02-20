Navy will teach very hard lesson if piracy is attempted in Indian Ocean Region, says Admiral R Hari Kumar

Pune: Indian Navy won’t allow the security and safety in the Indian Ocean Region to be disrupted and will teach a “very hard” lesson if piracy is attempted, Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Monday. He said a large number of ships are deployed in the IOR, while three to four ships are off Somalia.

Admiral Hari Kumar asserted that be it a single boat, dhow, or a vessel if the Indian Navy finds any piracy trigger, strong action is being taken.

Responding to a query, the top Naval commander said the Indian Navy operates along with Navies of friendly nations to tackle piracy in the Indian Ocean Region.

“Right now, we largely get information through exchange. We are the largest resident Naval power in the Indian Ocean Region and we are not going to permit anybody to disrupt the security, stability and safety in this region,” the Navy chief said.

He said a large number of ships are deployed in the IOR.

“We have said piracy is not going to happen and we are going to teach a very hard lesson to anybody who tries to take to piracy,” the Navy chief said.

The Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022, has strengthened the Navy’s hands to tackle the issue and enabled it to do its duty in a better manner, he added.

Queried about the Indian Navy rescuing some Pakistani crew from a piracy attempt, he said, “In the sea, whoever is in distress, we have to help. So, we don’t hesitate and we have rescued them from pirates. They were taken hostage by pirates. So, our commanders had gone and, you know, got them released”. Notably, Indian warship INS Sumitra had last month rescued 19 Pakistani crew of a fishing vessel after their Iranian-flagged fishing vessel was attacked by pirates on the east coast of Somalia.