‘Navy will become fully Atmanirbhar by 2047’

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday said the Navy is committed to become fully ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant by 2047 when India will be celebrating 100 years of its independence.

The Navy chief made the remarks at the convocation of Karnavati University, a private varsity situated near Uvarsad village in Gandhinagar district.

“In the words of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the defence sector is a major demand creator and the Indian Navy has a proud track record in that regard. With 65 warships and submarines under construction at various shipbuilding yards, Indian Navy aims to be the torchbearer of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Kumar.

“And we have made a commitment to the national leadership, to become fully Atmanirbhar by 2047. In addition to ship-building, the demand spectrum of the Navy also ranges from heavy machinery, like propulsion, power, and associated auxiliaries, to high-end weapons and electronics,” he said.