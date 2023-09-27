Navy to release updated roadmap for indigenisation next week

The Indian Navy will unveil an updated new “indigenisation roadmap” next week with a focus on specific initiatives to achieve self-reliance in acquiring various critical technologies and platforms to boost its overall military might.

The roadmap will be released at the second edition of the annual ‘Swavlamban’ seminar to be held on October 4 and 5, Navy officials said on Wednesday adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the conclave.

At a media briefing, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh said the Navy resolved to develop 75 technologies at the Swavlamban seminar last year and the aim has been achieved.

“Last year, in the presence of the PM, the Indian Navy had committed to develop at least 75 technologies as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he said.

The Vice Chief said the Navy has invested considerable time and efforts towards realising this commitment.

“Today, I can say with confidence that the Swavlamban initiative has gained critical mass, and is gathering continuous momentum. And, I am happy to inform you that the promises made last year have been fully met, and even surpassed in some cases,” he said.

These technologies will be showcased during the upcoming Swavlamban seminar.

An updated “Indian Navy indigenisation roadmap”, a document titled ‘Swavlamban 2.0’ and new challenges for the industry are planned to be released at the seminar, said another senior official.

The Navy will showcase the new technologies that include swarm drones of various categories as well as applications of robotics and artificial intelligence at the seminar.