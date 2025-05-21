Navy to induct, unveil name of recreated ancient stitched ship

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is slated to induct a traditionally-built stitched ship, a recreation of a fifth-century vessel, and unveil its name at a ceremony at the strategically located Karwar naval base in Karnataka on May 21, an official said on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will preside over the ceremony as the chief guest, formally marking the induction of the ship, he said.

The completion of the construction of the ‘ancient stitched ship’ represents an artistic depiction of a fully functional sea-going vessel, a navy spokesperson said.

“Post induction, the project will enter its second important phase, where the Indian Navy will undertake the ambitious challenge of sailing this vessel along traditional maritime trade routes, reviving the spirit of ancient Indian seafaring. Preparations for the vessel’s maiden trans-oceanic voyage from Gujarat to Oman are already underway,” he said.

In a momentous initiative by the Centre, the Indian Navy, Ministry of Culture, and Hodi Innovations, Goa, collaborated to reconstruct an ancient stitched ship, reminiscent of the ships that once sailed the oceans on India’s ancient maritime trade routes, the ministry had said in September 2023.

The project was formally initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between them, with funding from the Ministry of Culture.

The keel laying of the ship took place in September 2023.

“The stitched ship is a recreation of a 5th century CE ship, inspired by a painting from the Ajanta Caves. Its construction was carried out entirely using traditional methods and with raw materials by artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Babu Sankaran, who executed thousands of hand-stitched joints,” he said.

The ship was launched in February 2025 at Hodi Shipyard, Goa.

“The Ancient Stitched Ship was ‘launched’ on #26Feb 25 by RAdm KM Ramakrishnan, #FOK, at M/s @Hodiinnovations Ltd, Goa. The Stitched ship is a unique vessel built using wood, coir and natural resin. A traditional ceremony was conducted in the presence of the traditional artisans, #IndianNavy and shipyard personnel. This launch is a testament to India’s shipbuilding legacy,” the navy had earlier posted on X, sharing some images.