Navy to commission two frontline warships, one submarine on Jan 15

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will commission two indigenously constructed frontline warships and a diesel-electric submarine on January 15 that is expected to significantly enhance the force’s overall combat prowess.

All the three platforms -- guided-missile destroyer Surat, stealth frigate Nilgiri and submarine Vagsheer -- are equipped with the latest weapons and sensors, officials said on Wednesday.

The warships and submarine will be commissioned at a ceremony at the naval dockyard in Mumbai.

The two warships also include specific accommodations to support a sizeable complement of women officers and sailors, aligning with the Indian Navy’s steps toward gender inclusion in frontline combat roles.

“This historic event will provide a significant boost to the Indian Navy’s combat potential while underscoring the country’s pre-eminent status in indigenous shipbuilding,” an official readout said.

All three platforms have been designed and constructed entirely at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, a testament to India’s growing self-reliance in the critical domain of defence production, it said.

“The successful commissioning of these advanced warships and submarines highlights the rapid progress made in warship design and construction, cementing India’s position as a global leader in defence manufacturing,” the Navy said in a statement.

Nilgiri, the first of the seven frigates being constructed under ‘Project 17A’, has significant stealth features.

The Project 15B destroyer, Surat, is the culmination of the follow-on class to the Kolkata-class (Project 15A) destroyers and features substantial improvements in design and capabilities.

Both ships were designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau and are equipped with advanced sensors and weapon packages developed primarily in India or through strategic collaborations with leading global manufacturers.

Equipped with modern aviation facilities, Nilgiri and Surat can operate a range of helicopters, including Chetak, Advanced Light Helicopters, Sea King and the newly inducted MH-60R.

Vagsheer, the sixth Scorpene-class submarine under the Kalvari-class Project 75, is one of the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines in the world.

It is designed to undertake a wide range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance and special operations.

Armed with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles and advanced sonar systems, the submarine also features modular construction, allowing for future upgrades such as the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.

“The combined commissioning of Nilgiri, Surat, and Vagsheer demonstrates India’s unparalleled progress in defence self-reliance and indigenous shipbuilding,” the Navy said.

“The vessels have undergone rigorous trials, including machinery, hull, fire-fighting, and damage control assessments, as well as proving all navigation and communication systems at sea, making them fully operational and ready for deployment,” it said.