Navy to commission INS Aridhaman later this year

New Delhi: The Indian Navy is on the brink of a major milestone as it prepares to commission its third nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, INS Aridhaman, later this year. This significant development underscores the country’s growing maritime strength and its commitment to enhancing strategic deterrence capabilities.

INS Aridhaman, part of the Arihant-class submarines, is designed to carry nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, providing the nation with a vital second-strike capability.

Equipped with cutting-edge stealth technology, INS Aridhaman is engineered to remain undetected while submerged. The submarine is capable of carrying a range of K-series missiles with strike capacities exceeding 3,500 kilometres, allowing it to target adversaries deep within enemy territory from the safety of Indian waters. The induction of INS Aridhaman will further bolster India’s nuclear triad, which encompasses land-based missiles, strategic bombers and submarines capable of delivering nuclear weapons. This diversified capability significantly enhances the survivability of the country’s nuclear arsenal, reinforcing national security and defence preparedness.

Once operational, INS Aridhaman will join its predecessors, INS Arihant and INS Arighat, in patrolling the Indian Ocean and safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.

INS Aridhaman incorporates several technological advancements, including an improved reactor, enhanced stealth features, and advanced communication systems. These improvements are expected to enable the submarine to perform efficiently in diverse operational scenarios, providing the Indian Navy with a versatile and formidable platform.

The commissioning of this state-of-the-art submarine marks a significant step in the country’s journey toward strategic autonomy and maritime dominance. It highlights the country’s determination to maintain a credible nuclear deterrent while demonstrating its ability to develop sophisticated defence technologies indigenously. On the global stage, this development is likely to bolster India’s strategic partnerships and reinforce its position as a responsible maritime power committed to peace and stability in the region.