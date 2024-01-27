Navy responds to distress call from MV Marlin Luanda

New Delhi: In a swift response to a distress call on Friday night, INS Visakhapatnam, a formidable guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy, has been deployed in the Gulf of Aden to assist the British oil tanker MV Marlin Luanda, Indian Navy officials confirmed on Saturday. The MV, carrying 22 Indian and 1 Bangladeshi crew members, found itself in a precarious situation necessitating immediate intervention.



Official statement mentioned that upon receiving the distress call, INS Visakhapatnam promptly mobilised its specialised Nuclear, Biological, Chemical, and Damage Control (NBCD) team along with firefighting equipment. The primary objective is to augment the ongoing firefighting efforts aboard the beleaguered MV Marlin Luanda.

The Indian Navy further affirmed that its commitment to the safety and security of maritime vessels is underscored by this rapid and decisive action. The presence of INS Visakhapatnam in the region reflects the navy’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding not only national interests but also the lives of those at sea.

As the situation unfolds, the collaborative efforts between INS Visakhapatnam and the distressed MV Marlin Luanda demonstrate the maritime force’s proficiency in crisis response and its pivotal role in ensuring the safety of seafarers.