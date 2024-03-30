Navy rescues Iranian vessel, 9 pirates to face legal action

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy announced on Saturday that nine surrendered pirates, rescued during an anti-piracy operation at sea, will face legal action in India. They were apprehended after the successful rescue of a hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its Pakistani crew.



The legal action will be taken against them under the Maritime Anti-Piracy Act, 2022.The Indian Navy’s specialist teams have completed sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of fishing vessel Al-Kambar, according to a statement shared by the Navy’s spokesperson. “The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, were given a thorough medical checkup prior to clearing the boat to continue with her fishing activities,” it said. The Indian Navy on Friday had rescued the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel and its crew, after more than 12 hours of “intense coercive tactical measures” as part of the anti-piracy operation. The hijacked vessel was intercepted on Thursday, the Navy said on Friday.

“INS Sumedha intercepted FV ‘Al Kambar’ during early hours of Friday and was

joined subsequently by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul,” it said.

“After more than 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures as per the SOPs, the pirates on board the hijacked fishing vessel were forced to surrender. The crew, comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, have been safely rescued,” the Indian Navy has added.

The fishing vessel at the time of incident was approximately 90 nm southwest of Socotra and was “reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates,” it said.