Navy RDP preview highlights maritime strength

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Tuesday set the tone for this year’s Republic Day Parade (RDP) with a detailed press preview, offering a glimpse of how India’s rich maritime heritage, indigenous strength and future-ready capabilities will come together on Kartavya Path on January 26. The preview highlighted the spirit of jointness that defines the parade.

Describing the Republic Day Parade as a powerful symbol of unity and national resolve, Contingent Commander Lieutenant Karan Nagyal said every element on display—be it the marching contingent, the tableau or the band—reflects the Indian Navy’s unwavering commitment to national security and maritime excellence.

The naval marching contingent comprises 144 young personnel with an average age of just 25 years. Drawn from across states and Union Territories, the contingent represents a “mini-India” in uniform. Selected from all branches of the Navy, the personnel have undergone over two months of rigorous training. Lieutenant Nagyal will lead the contingent, with Lieutenants Pawan Kumar Gandi, Priti Kumari and Varun Dreveriya commanding the platoons.

A major highlight of the Navy’s presentation will be its tableau, envisioned as a vivid reminder of the need for a strong Navy to support a strong nation. The tableau seamlessly blends India’s ancient maritime legacy with its modern indigenous naval power. At its centre is the stitched ship from the 5th century CE, now christened INSV Kaundinya, symbolising India’s early mastery of shipbuilding. It is complemented by depictions of ‘Gurab’ class ships from the Maratha Navy, evoking a proud regional naval tradition.

The tableau then transitions to the present and future, showcasing frontline indigenous platforms such as the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udayagiri, a Kalvari-class submarine, and the GSAT-7R communication satellite under Project Rohini.

It also traces the circumnavigation route of INSV Tarini during the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition, celebrating women’s leadership at sea. Young girl cadets from the Mumbai-based Sea Cadets Corps will march alongside the tableau, marking a symbolic return of young girls to the Parade after their last participation in the 1980s. The tableau has been conceived and designed by Commander Zubair Siddiqui and Lieutenant Lekshmi K Ravi of the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau.

Controller Personnel Services, Vice Admiral Praveen Nair, said that the tableau, themed “Anchored in Tradition, Sailing into Self-Reliance and Innovation,” captures India’s maritime evolution and highlights Aatmanirbharta, women’s empowerment and India’s emergence as a confident maritime power under the vision of Viksit Bharat. The Navy Band will comprise 80 musicians, including six women Agniveers, led by Master Chief Petty Officer Musician First Class M Antony Raj.

Defence ministry spokesperson Vijay Kumar said the Republic Day Parade is a truly national endeavour, showcasing joint planning, coordination and unity of purpose among all arms of the defence forces.