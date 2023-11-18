‘Navy playing key role in supporting free, inclusive Indo-Pacific region’

BENGALURU: The Indian Navy is playing a key role in supporting a free, open, rule-based and inclusive Indo-Pacific region where no country gets excluded, chief of the Indian Navy Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday.



The Navy will remain persistent and patient in its efforts while ensuring a regular presence in the wider Indo-Pacific region, Kumar added.

Addressing a session on ‘Indo-Pacific Challenges and Way Ahead’ at the Synergia Conclave, Kumar said the Indian Navy acts as a uniting force for bringing

friends together to exchange views and address the common concerns for holistic maritime security. “We are traversing through a very contested present into an uncertain future. Bhartiya Nausena (Indian Navy), for its part, will remain

persistent and patient in our efforts while ensuring a regular presence in the wider Indo-Pacific,” he said.He said safe and secure seas become an imperative if the Indian Navy have to secure India and the Indo-Pacific region’s interest.

“We recognise that no one can do it alone, and we

need to collaborate with like-minded partners. Bhartiya Nausena is collaborating and cooperating with like-minded navies to strengthen collective maritime competence,” Kumar said. He reiterated the Navy’s commitment to an inclusive Indo-Pacific, saying, “We support a free, open, rule-based, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region where no country should be excluded”.