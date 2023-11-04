Navy mourns loss of LAM Yogendra in Chetak helicopter ground accident

NEW DELHI: A Chetak helicopter of the Indian Navy was involved in a ground accident during routine maintenance taxi checks at INS Garuda in Kochi, Kerala.



The accident resulted in the loss of life of one ground crew member.

The incident occurred during what should have been a routine maintenance procedure, highlighting the unpredictable nature of military operations, Indian Navy officially confirmed. The identity of the deceased ground crew member has not yet been officially disclosed, pending notification of their family.

The Indian Navy swiftly responded to the accident, launching an immediate investigation to determine the cause of the incident. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to conduct a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the accident. The objective of this inquiry is to uncover the root cause of the incident and to ensure that any necessary safety measures or procedural adjustments are put in place to prevent such unfortunate incidents from happening in the future.

The Chetak helicopter, a vital asset to the Indian Navy, has been an essential part of the nation’s naval operations, serving various roles including search and rescue, transportation, and maritime surveillance. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the risks and challenges faced by military personnel and support staff in the line of duty.

As the Board of Inquiry begins its investigation, the Indian Navy remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational excellence to ensure the wellbeing of its personnel and the continued security of the nation’s maritime interests.

In a solemn moment of reflection, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), along with all personnel of the Indian Navy, join together in mourning the loss of life and pay their deepest respects to the late Leading Airman (LAM) Yogendra Singh, who tragically lost his life in the unfortunate accident at Kochi.

Leading Airman Yogendra Singh’s dedication and service to the Indian Navy will forever be remembered, and his sacrifice in the line of duty is deeply appreciated by the entire naval community.

His unwavering commitment and contributions to the defence of the nation will remain a source of pride for the Indian Navy.

Admiral R Hari Kumar and the entire Indian Navy extend their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Leading Airman Yogendra Singh during this challenging and heartbreaking time.

The Indian Navy stands in support of the grieving family and offers its support and sympathy as they cope with this profound loss.