Navy helicopter, boats looking for 2 missing after ferry-craft collision

Mumbai: A naval helicopter and boats of the Navy and Coast Guard have been deployed to look for two missing passengers, a day after a Navy craft rammed into their ferry off Mumbai coast, an official said on Thursday.

Eight boats, including those from the Navy and Coast Guard are involved in the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, which continued on the second day on Thursday, the official said.

Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 13 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued. There were six persons on board the Navy craft, of which two survived, the official said.

The missing passengers have been identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, police said.

Thirteen persons, including Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the Navy craft dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island, on Wednesday afternoon.