Navy, DRDO conduct anti-ship missile trial

NEW DELHI: The Navy, in association with the DRDO, undertook guided flight trials of the first indigenously developed naval anti-ship missile from a Seaking 42B helicopter on Tuesday, officials said.



In a post on X from its official handle, the Navy said, “This firing is a significant step towards achieving self-reliance in niche missile technology, including seeker and guidance technologies.”

The missile was first tested in May 2022.

According to an official statement issued after the maiden flight test, the missile employs several new technologies, including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter.

The missile guidance system includes a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.