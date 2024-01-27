Navy continues surveillance in Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has increased its surveillance apparatus in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden by deploying frontline destroyers and frigates in view of recent incidents of attacks on merchant vessels.

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy responded to a drone attack distress call from MV Genco Picardy in the Gulf of Aden on January 17, and on January 5, it had thwarted an attempted hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel MV Lila Norfolk in Arabian Sea and rescued all its crew members.