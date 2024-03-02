Navy commissions INS Jatayu at Minicoy Island, boosts operational capability

The Indian Navy is gearing up for a big moment on March 6 this year as it commissions INS Jatayu on Minicoy Island. Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Navy chief, will be part of the ceremony, marking a crucial step in securing the strategically important Lakshadweep Islands.

Established back in the 1980s under the command of the Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep), Naval Detachment Minicoy has been crucial in safeguarding Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs). Now, with the upgrade to INS Jatayu, it becomes an independent naval unit with the right infrastructure, ready to play a more advanced role.

INS Jatayu’s deployment is expected to expand the Navy’s reach, particularly in anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea. This move also positions the navy as a primary responder in the region, improving connections with the mainland.

The establishment of INS Jatayu fits well with the Indian government’s commitment to developing its Islands comprehensively. As the second naval base in Lakshadweep after INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti, INS Jatayu strengthens the navy’s presence in the Islands, opening the door to a new era of growth and development for these strategically important territories.