Navy chief visits NCC R-Day Camp, hails cadets’ discipline and service

New Delhi: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited the NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantt on Monday, where he was accorded a Guard of Honour by cadets from the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the National Cadet Corps.

Addressing the cadets, Admiral Tripathi recalled his own association with the NCC and congratulated the participants for earning a place at the prestigious camp. He lauded the cadets for their immaculate turnout, precise drill, band performances and cultural presentations, describing the overall display as “Bravo Zulu,” a naval term signifying a job well done.

Highlighting the role of the NCC in nation-building, the Naval Chief said the organisation plays a crucial part in shaping disciplined and socially responsible youth. He noted that nearly 72,000 NCC cadets had actively contributed to civil defence efforts during Operation Sindoor.

The event also included a band performance by cadets from Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani, cultural exhibitions depicting India’s diversity, and a cultural programme aligned with the NCC motto, “Rashtriya Pratham, Kartavya Nishthh Yuva.”