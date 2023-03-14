Navjot Singh Mandair (Jarg) takes charge as chairman of Punjab Genco

Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Mandair (Jarg) on Tuesday assumed charge as the Chairman of Punjab Genco Limited in the presence of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema and New & Renewable Energy Source Minister, Aman Arora at PEDA Complex.

Congratulating and welcoming the new chairman, Aman Arora said that renewable energy is the future and ramping up the renewable infra to ensure the optimal utilization of natural energy is the topmost priority of the Chief Minister,Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government.