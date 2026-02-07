Navjot Kaur Sidhu expelled from Congress, days after she ‘quit’ party

Chandigarh: AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been expelled from the Congress, days after she said she had quit the party.

Asked to throw light on Navjot Kaur Sidhu’s status in the Congress, Baghel told reporters in Amritsar that the party had suspended her earlier and now she has been expelled.

Baghel was in Amritsar to address the party’s ‘MGNREGA Bachao Sangram Rally’.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, countered by launching a sharp attack, in an apparent dig at party leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Pappu has finally put a stamp on his name. A leader who thinks that he is the only honest and knowledgeable person, totally unaware of the ground realities. People working for him in his inner circle succeed in keeping him in exile and enjoying luxuries of life selling tickets long before he takes any decision,” she said in a post on X.

“He takes more than 6 months to react to an emergency call by which time loss is inevitable. Before asking people to join him, he should check out with his so-called supporters that are they ready to be honest???

“Are they willing to be honest and work for PUNJAB?? Not many of your followers are willing for selfless service, rather they are busy filling their pockets because they know that they are not going to come back,” she said.

“If you have guts ask them to speak against the present government and be ready for... getting their files exposed. Learn to speak and face the TRUTH that is, was and always will be. Advice to a good friend: be more mindful, mature, receptive and practical,” she said.

In another post, Kaur, who had earlier switched over from the BJP to the Congress, however, launched a direct attack on Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he has no time or ears to listen to ground realities because he prefers to live “in a self created paradise”.