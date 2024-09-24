Navika Sagar Parikrama II: Indian Navy’s voyage of empowerment

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will embark on a historic mission that symbolises courage, determination, and the boundless potential of the Indian women. The Navika Sagar Parikrama II, a global circumnavigation expedition, will see Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A set sail from the Naval Ocean Sailing Node at INS Mandovi in Goa.



During the curtain-raiser event on Monday here, Vice-Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, also the Vice-Chief of Naval Staff, described the Navika Sagar Parikrama II as a journey of empowerment, innovation and a reaffirmation of the Indian Navy’s commitment to professionalism and responsibility on the global stage.

He praised the officers for their courage and resilience, emphasising that their mission is a testament to India’s maritime prowess and a source of pride for the entire nation.

This challenging voyage aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini will cover an incredible 21,600 nautical miles over eight months, relying solely on wind power.

The expedition is a testament to the Indian Navy’s commitment to empowering women through such initiatives. The journey will take them through some of the most perilous waters on Earth, including the three great capes: Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope.

These waters are notorious for their dangerous conditions and have long been regarded as the ultimate test of sailing skills.

The route itself will take the officers from Goa to Fremantle, Australia, covering 4,750 nautical miles, before continuing on to Lyttleton, New Zealand, and then Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands. From there, they will navigate around the notorious Cape Horn — the “Mount Everest of sailing” — before heading to Cape Town, South Africa. Their final leg will take them back to Goa, completing the full circumnavigation.

Significantly, Commander Abhilash Tomy has played a pivotal role in the preparations for Navika Sagar Parikrama II, serving as the official mentor to the two officers.

The idea of an all-women global circumnavigation mission was first conceived by the Indian Navy in 2017, with the inaugural Navika Sagar Parikrama. This first-of-its-kind mission saw an all-women crew of six officers successfully sail around the world, marking a significant milestone in the history of Indian naval operations. The upcoming second edition of the expedition will be equally groundbreaking, as Dilna and Roopa will become the first Indian sailors to circumnavigate the globe in a double-handed mode, with just two officers onboard.

Both officers have undergone extensive training over the past two years, taking part in various preparatory expeditions designed to build their endurance and hone their sailing skills. These training sorties have included dual-handed sorties around Goa, longer voyages to Port Blair and Mauritius, and even a challenging expedition from Goa to Rio de Janeiro via Cape Town. In addition, both officers have completed overnight solo sorties to further sharpen their navigational expertise.