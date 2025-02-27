Navi Mumbai: Drugs valued at Rs 10 cr destroyed

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Police on Wednesday destroyed drugs valued at Rs 10 crore that had been seized in 40 cases in Navi Mumbai, officials said.

The destruction of the banned substances was carried out at a facility in Taloja in the presence of the Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, MLA Prashant Thakur, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe and other senior police officials. In 2023 and 2024, the authorities confiscated drugs valued at Rs 56 crore in connection with 1,143 cases and arrested 1,743 persons. Among those arrested, 111 were from African countries from whom various drugs worth Rs 38 crore were seized, an official said. Of the seized drugs, illegal substances worth about Rs 10 crore recovered in connection with 40 cases were destroyed, he said.