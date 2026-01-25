Naveen Jindal Group, J’khand govt explore steel, clean energy ties

RANCHI: The Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Friday said that the Naveen Jindal Group has expressed its intent to collaborate with the Govt of Jharkhand in key areas including steel, clean energy and skilled training, with a focus on sustainable industrial development. Naveen Jindal, Chairman of the Naveen Jindal Group, met Hemant Soren, in Ranchi on January 2, on the eve of the New Year. The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the state govt and the industrial group, with detailed discussions on opportunities in steel, clean energy, skilled education and sustainability, said officials.

Building upon the deliberations held during the meeting, specific areas of collaboration have now been identified between the two sides. These include the group’s interest in supporting Jharkhand’s efforts towards sustainable industrial growth, with discussions covering potential investments in steel manufacturing, clean energy projects and power infrastructure.