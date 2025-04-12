Naval commanders’ conference 2025 concludes with strategic emphasis on maritime growth and security

New Delhi: The maiden edition of bi-annual Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 ended in the national capital on Friday, bringing to a close a seven-day high-level military interaction geared towards addressing the maritime security issue and evaluating the operational readiness of the Indian Navy.

Conducted between April 5 and 11 in two phases—at Karwar and New Delhi—the conference saw the highest leadership of the Navy, Ministry of Defence, and strategic experts coming together for detailed deliberations.

The first phase at Karwar witnessed Defence minister Rajnath Singh chairing the inaugural session.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Defence Secretary, senior MoD officials, and all Naval Commanders attended.

In his visit, Defence minister launched the historical maiden journey of IOS Sagar, an integral programme of India’s increasing maritime engagement. The project manifests development of the SAGAR vision (Security and Growth for All in the Region) into MAHASAGAR—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions.

Also, Singh inaugurated nine state-of-the-art marine piers, eight residential complexes, and a few utilities under the ambitious Project Seabird.

He also inspected the Navy’s modernisation roadmap, appreciating its key role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The second half of the conference, presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, began at Nau Sena Bhawan, here, on April 7. The talks touched upon operational preparedness, logistics, training, HR, and administrative reforms. Major publications revealed were Indian Navy’s Space Vision, Indian Naval Air Publication, the Operational Data Framework, and a veterans’ compendium called Navy for Life and Beyond.

The conference also included tri-service interfaces with the Chiefs of the Army and the Air Force, who briefed on joint operational plans. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant met with the Commanders, underlining the geopolitical transitions and the enhanced role of the Navy as India’s strategic and security anchor in the region.

A special session, Sagar Manthan, was organized to converge naval leadership and strategic thinkers to discuss India’s maritime development and the Indian Navy’s role in shaping national interests in the context of the MAHASAGAR paradigm.

The conference ended on a note to reaffirm the Navy’s dedication to a safe, secure, and rules-based maritime order and to reiterate its position as a Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future-Ready force.