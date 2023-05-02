Nature does justice to all those who do injustice, says CM Yogi

Prayagraj/Jhansi: Visiting Prayagraj for the first time after the killing of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmad, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Prayagraj does not tolerate atrocities and that nature does justice to all who do injustice.



Addressing a public meeting in Prayagraj as part of the civic election campaign, Yogi quoted a chaupai (verse) from Ramcharitmanas: “Karm pradhan vishwa rachi rakha/ jo jas karihe so tas phal chakha (The universe is based on deeds/as you sow, so shall you reap).”

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were killed under the media glare on April 15 at the compound of a hospital by three assailants. Two days earlier, Atiq’s son Asad was killed in an encounter by the STF of UP police in Jhansi.

BJP ministers too had termed Atiq’s killing as nature’s justice. Yogi said that the BJP government was committed to the empowerment of people belonging to every section of society and did not believe in divisive politics of appeasement practiced by the opposition parties.

Yogi said: “The opposition parties did appeasement politics, which naturally involved discrimination and created divisions in society, but we worked for development of all. Today, UP is achieving new heights under the guidance of PM Modi by moving forward with a nationalist thinking, shedding dynastic and casteist mentality.”

Urging people to vote for BJP’s mayoral candidate Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesharwani, Yogi said that the double engine government of the BJP was providing free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, houses to the destitute under the PM Awas Yojana, toilets under Swachhata Mission and LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme.

Addressing another rally in Jhansi, he said that after independence, Bundelkhand was supposed to participate in the development process, but the people in power never gave development any thought. Instead, their

henchmen never thought twice about plundering Bundelkhand’s resources.