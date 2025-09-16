‘Natural features, highways must be updated in geo-spatial layers’

New Delhi: All natural features such as rivers and forests, and highways and railway lines must be updated in geo-spatial layers provided by the Map Division to ensure coverage of country’s geographical area during Census field operations, the Registrar General of India (RGI) has told its directorates across the country.

The RGI has also said that existing geo-spatial data of administrative boundaries should be updated to ensure coverage of the country’s geographical area without any omission or overlap during Census field operations.

In a circular issued to all its offices, RGI Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said, “All natural features, such as rivers, streams, and reserved forests, must be duly updated in the geo-spatial data layers provided by Map Division.”

“In addition, transportation features, including National and State Highways as well as railway lines (Broad Gauge and Metre Gauge) are to be carefully reviewed and updated in the respective layer based on the latest available information,” the circular said.

Calling it an “essential part” of the preparatory work for the Census, Narayan said the updation of existing harmonized geo-spatial data of administrative boundaries pertaining to states and UTs, districts, sub-districts, towns, wards and villages as per their current jurisdictions is being done to ensure complete coverage of the country’s geographical area without any omission or overlap during Census field operations.

The updated geo-spatial data of administrative boundaries shall be used as digital framework for creating charges and then for delineating Houselisting Blocks, the circular said.

“The updated geo-referenced administrative boundaries constitute a vital component of the Digital Census, enabling effective field operations and comprehensive monitoring of coverage,” it said. The RGI said these maps will be used for verification of every village and town (with wards) falling

within sub-districts and ULBs respectively.

The updates shall cover all jurisdictional changes that have occurred since January 1, 2010, based on notifications issued by concerned governments of the states and Union Territories, it said.