Natural farming helping farmers earn more, improve soil health

Ahmedabad: Natural farming is fast becoming a preferred agricultural method in Gujarat, where farmers are already reaping the benefits of this low-cost technique, supported by financial assistance and other interventions by the government, officials have said.

About 2.2 million (22 lakh) hectares of land in the country are under natural farming, while in Gujarat alone, 5.64 lakh farmers have already adopted this method on 2 lakh hectares by 2024-25, said a state government release.

Natural farming helps farmers earn more through cost reduction, reducing reliance on chemical-based agro inputs while also improving soil health, it said.

Mahendrabhai Patel, a resident of Limbadiya village in Gandhinagar district, took up farming after retirement but did not go for the usual chemical-intensive methods.

Patel has been growing vegetables, fruits, spices, and grains using cow-based farming methods. This has increased his income and improved the fertility of his land.

“I recently sowed groundnuts and turmeric in my field using a natural farming method. I also prepare ‘Jeevamrut’, an organic fertiliser. The Gujarat government provides financial assistance for these cow-based inputs,” said Patel.

Natural farming reduces the expenditure on fertilisers and pesticides. Farmers can prepare organic fertilisers themselves, eliminating the need for additional expenses, said officials.

The demand for vegetables and fruits grown through natural farming is also increasing. A large number of people are attracted to organically grown vegetables and fruits, they said.

“A healthy diet is something we can adopt… When we promote natural food, we gain health and farmers gain prosperity,” said Shishpal Rajput, chairman of the Gujarat State Yog Board.

To promote natural farming, the Gujarat government provides an annual assistance of Rs 10,800 to farmers rearing indigenous cows. Moreover, 6,031 model farms have been established to teach natural farming, and 2,100 more are being set up this year, said the release.

The state government also organises events like ‘Development Week’, ‘Krishi Mahotsav’, and ‘Natural Farming Festival’ to encourage natural farming. Through these initiatives, farmers are urged to use ‘Beejamrut’, ‘Jeevamrut’, and ‘Ghan-Jeevamrut’ on their crops.