‘Nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1’

New Delhi: A nationwide cleanliness drive will be conducted on October 1 responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for “one hour of shramdaan for swachhata”, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said on Sunday.



In a statement, the ministry said that in the run up to Gandhi Jayanti, a unique call has been given by the prime minister to fellow citizens.

In the 105th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister appealed for “one hour of shramdaan for swachhata” at 10 am on October 1 by all citizens collectively, and it will be a ‘swachhanjali’ to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his jayanti, it said.

“This mega cleanliness drive calls upon citizens from all walks of life to join in actual cleaning activities of public places like market spaces, railway tracks, water bodies, tourist locations, religious places etc,” the statement said.

“Every town, gram panchayat, all sectors of the government like civil aviation, railways, information and technology etc, public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events led by citizens,” it said.

It also said that NGOs, resident welfare associations and private organisations interested in organising cleanliness events can also apply online on the portals of urban local bodies or district administrations.