‘National security strategy must evolve with changes in geopolitical order’

NEW DELHI: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan emphasized the need for India’s national security strategy to adapt to the changing geopolitical landscape during his address at the DRDO Directors’ Conclave held in the national capital on Friday.



General Chauhan highlighted the importance of recognizing and leveraging these changes to effectively address challenges and seize opportunities. He outlined five key aspects of performance, reform, transformation, information, and conformity that are essential to meeting emerging security challenges.

General Chauhan specifically referred to the ‘technology requirements emerging from theaterisation,’ underscoring the significance of technological superiority and tactical prowess in ensuring the success of the Indian Armed Forces in various engagements. He emphasized the principles of jointness, integration, and theaterisation, describing theaterisation as a fundamental change in national security that is currently being pursued. Theaterisation entails the establishment of theater-specific structures that bring together all three branches of the military to ensure a comprehensive response across the entire conflict spectrum.

General Chauhan highlighted that this is one of the most ambitious changes attempted since India’s independence and holds far-reaching implications. However, he stressed the importance of taking the right steps towards jointness and integration as a prerequisite for embarking on the theaterisation journey.

The CDS further emphasized the significance of integration in the physical domain, which aims to leverage the unique capabilities of the individual services through integrated processes and structures. This approach ultimately enhances the overall war-fighting capability of the Indian Armed Forces.

Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Samir V Kamat also emphasized the need for reform and transformation in line with the vision of self-reliance and the ‘Make in India’ initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kamat highlighted the evolving nature of warfare and stressed the importance of adapting perspectives accordingly.

During the conclave, General Chauhan released the second list of systems and subsystems from the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) that the industry can design, develop, and manufacture. This move is in alignment with the self-reliance initiative and aims to promote indigenous

defence production.