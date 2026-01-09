National Rover–Ranger Jamboree turns Balod into a new hub of India’s youth power: CM Shri Vishnu Deo Sai

Raipur: Chhattisgarh’s Balod district has emerged as a new centre of inspiration and national pride for youth across the country. The first National Rover–Ranger Jamboree, being held from January 9 to 13 at village Dudhli in Balod district, has drawn nearly 15,000 Rover–Rangers from India and abroad, Chief Minister said. Their participation, he noted, reflects a strong spirit of service, leadership and commitment to the nation.

Describing the jamboree as historic, Shri Sai said it has provided a national platform for showcasing the potential of Chhattisgarh’s youth. He pointed out that the national-level camping programmes, Rover–Ranger training sessions, cultural evenings and community service activities being organized during the jamboree are cultivating values of discipline, service and leadership, while strengthening participants’ sense of responsibility towards nation-building. “The enthusiasm visible on the land of Balod clearly reflects the energy, dedication and resolve of India’s future generation,” Chief Minister said. He added that the State government remains fully committed to strengthening sports, skill development and leadership capacities among the youth.

Expressing confidence in the country’s young population, Shri Sai said a disciplined, trained and self-assured youth force would form the backbone of a developed India. Extending his best wishes to all Rover–Rangers participating in the jamboree, Chief Minister said their spirit of service and commitment would carry Chhattisgarh’s flag to greater heights across the country and the world.