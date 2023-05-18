National Ramayana Festival to be hosted in Raigarh from June 1 to 3

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has extended an invitation to the tableaux performance groups from all states and Union Territories to participate in the National Ramayana Festival being organised for the first time in Chhattisgarh. In a letter addressed to the Chief Ministers of all the states and the administrative heads of the Union Territories, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel requested the participation of Ramayana ‘tableau performance groups’ in the National Ramayana Festival 2023 of Chhattisgarh which is scheduled to commence from June 1 to 3.



In the letter, the Chief Minister stated that the grandeur and dignity of the National Ramayana Festival will be elevated with the collective participation of the states and union territories. Baghel further stated that the National Ramayana Festival will also feature enthralling dance-drama competitions based on the theme of Aranya-kand from Ramayan. Notably, the National Ramayana Festival is being organised at the historic Ramlila Maidan in Raigarh, known as renowned as Chhattisgarh’s city of art and culture.

Baghel, through the letter also shared information about Chhattisgarh’s historical, religious and cultural connection with Lord Ram, Mata Kaushalya and the epic of Ramayana. He further stated that Chhattisgarh has a special distinction of being the birthplace of Lord Ram’s mother, Mata Kaushalya. Mata Kaushalya, known for her generosity, knowledge and affection towards Lord Ram, is worshipped in numerous places as a symbol of motherhood. She was born in the historic region of Dakshin Kosal, which is presently in Chhattisgarh.